Jefferson City neighborhood sees a spike in car break-ins

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police have received reports of 15 thefts from unlocked vehicles in the past few days.

The police department sent out a news release Thursday that singled out the Eastwood/Brookdale area as a concentrated area of thefts.

Items stolen include two firearms, electronic devices and money. One vehicle with keys in it was reported stolen but was later located, police said.

The department did not include any suspect information.

Residents of this neighborhood said they still feel safe in the neighborhood despite the news.

Travis Wagner has lived on Eastwood Drive for more than 30 years and said he has seen this all before.

"Every couple of years it'll start happening again, a good reminder for people to double check that they've locked their doors," Wagner said.

Police provided residents with a series of tips to combat break-ins. This included recommendations to:

Lock vehicles no matter where you park

Keep keys in a safe place

Make sure any valuables are out of sight

Do not keep firearms in a car unless it is properly stowed

Police asked anyone with information about suspicious activity to contact them at 573-634-6400.