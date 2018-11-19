Jefferson City Officials Discuss Transit Commission

JEFFERSON CITY - After deciding not to cut off Jeff Tran service in the middle of the day last week, Jefferson Cityt council members are now looking into creating a transit commission similar to the one in place in Columbia.

At the last city council meeting, transit rider and disability advocate Wayne Lee proposed the commission be made up of the transit director, one or two council members, Jeff Tran and Handi Wheels riders, as well as representatives from various communities in Jefferson City. He also recommends having a disability advocate sit on any such commission.

City council members say a commission should be set up that can look at all the transit information the city has to help the council decide what to do next in terms of Jeff Tran service.

Jefferson City Mayor Eric Struemph says he would need more information on what the commission would look like, but says he was willing to consider it.

City Administrator Nathan Nickolaus said city staff is looking at the idea of a commission, but it would be a group to evaluate the transit system and make recommendations to the council about it. Nickolaus said there is no timeline to establish this commission.

Third Ward Councilman Bob Scrivner said the idea of a transit commission is not what he had in mind. Scrivner said he was looking for more of a study, rather than a standing commission, that would bring together all the stakeholders and seek to answer the question of what they want from transit. He said the city already has a riders group, the JeffTran Focus Group, which meets a few times per year to discuss the city's transit system.

Fifth Ward Councilman Larry Henry said he would support a commission because the city needs to have the stakeholders involved to make the transit system better.

