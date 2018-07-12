Jefferson City Opens New Animal Shelter Location

JEFFERSON CITY - Pet owners got a chance to look at the new Jefferson City Animal Shelter location Sunday at an open house. The facility has brand new crates for cats and dog introduction areas for people looking to welcome new animals into their homes.

"Finding pets new homes is very important to the staff, and the community," manager of the animal shelter, Karen Jennings said. "This facility is more inviting compared to the other one and we're hoping adoptions stay high and we keep finding animals homes."

The open house also included a 5K Walk/Run sponsored by the Friends of the Jefferson City Animal Shelter. Both dogs and owners participated in the exercise that also raised money for the shelter. Volunteers raised $300,000 to build this facility.