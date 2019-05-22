Jefferson City parking officer sues city for sexual harassment

2 weeks 23 hours 20 minutes ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 Tuesday, May 07, 2019 2:52:00 PM CDT May 07, 2019 in News
By: Tatyana Presley, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - A woman who worked as a Jefferson City parking enforcement officer is accusing her former boss of a long history of sexual harassment.

Lily Real said she reported to the city multiple times about being sexually harassed and discriminated against, according to a recently filed lawsuit.

"Ms. Real complained to the city, and kept complaining, but what the city did to remedy the situation we just don't have any knowledge on it,” said her attorney, Nimrod Chapel.

Real worked in parking enforcement from July 2016 until she was fired in March. According to the lawsuit, her supervisor, James "Buck" Wilson, subjected her to "repeated sexual harassment and discrimination."

Real claims Wilson stared at her breasts and buttocks; asked about her gynecological exams, sex life and vagina; asked her to tuck in her shirt so "he could see her body better"; kept a photo of her on his work computer desktop; and showed a photo of her to coworkers, asking them to comment on her appearance.

The lawsuit contends Real complained to Director of Human Resources Gail Strope on more than one occasion, as well the Public Works Department and the Operations Division. 

Strope said, when she receives a complaint, she "immediately does an investigation," talking to coworkers, supervisors, witnesses or anyone else who may have information. 

City counselor Ryan Moehlman said he cannot comment on specific ongoing litigation. 

Chapel said the lawsuit is needed to ensure accountability.

“When you have those policies they ought to be enforced and if you don't enforce the policy this is what happens. You end up with citizens who have to stick up for themselves because no one else will," he said.

More News

Grid
List

TARGET 8: MIssouri corrections officers understaffed and overworked
TARGET 8: MIssouri corrections officers understaffed and overworked
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's corrections officers are some of the lowest paid in the country. That's created staff shortages, leading... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 Wednesday, May 22, 2019 1:05:00 PM CDT May 22, 2019 in News

North Jefferson City ordered to evacuate for flood risk
North Jefferson City ordered to evacuate for flood risk
JEFFERSON CITY - North Jefferson City has been ordered to evacuate by 5 p.m. due to flooding. An emergency... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 Wednesday, May 22, 2019 12:10:00 PM CDT May 22, 2019 in News

At least 3 dead in central US storms, with more rain to come
At least 3 dead in central US storms, with more rain to come
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma was bracing Wednesday for more rain, with parts of the state already flooded following days... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 Wednesday, May 22, 2019 11:50:05 AM CDT May 22, 2019 in News

Multiple roads closed across mid-Missouri due to flooding
Multiple roads closed across mid-Missouri due to flooding
JEFFERSON CITY - Many roads across mid-Missouri are closed due to recent storms and heavy rain, and with more storms... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 Wednesday, May 22, 2019 11:37:00 AM CDT May 22, 2019 in News

Kansas paid $899,000 bid to try to defund Planned Parenthood
Kansas paid $899,000 bid to try to defund Planned Parenthood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas paid out-of-state law firms at least $899,000 in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to defund... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 Wednesday, May 22, 2019 11:09:00 AM CDT May 22, 2019 in News

Kwik Trip veggie trays again linked to salmonella
Kwik Trip veggie trays again linked to salmonella
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-based convenience store chain Kwik Trip has removed some vegetable trays from its stores after several... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 Wednesday, May 22, 2019 9:36:00 AM CDT May 22, 2019 in News

NASCAR to buy Intl. Speedway, owner of Daytona, Talladega
NASCAR to buy Intl. Speedway, owner of Daytona, Talladega
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - NASCAR is buying International Speedway in a deal worth about $2 billion. International Speedway... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 Wednesday, May 22, 2019 9:27:00 AM CDT May 22, 2019 in News

Judge reverses Missouri trooper's loss of officer license
Judge reverses Missouri trooper's loss of officer license
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has reversed the Missouri Department of Public Safety's revocation of the peace officer... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 Wednesday, May 22, 2019 8:51:00 AM CDT May 22, 2019 in News

Weather shuts down St. Louis airport
Weather shuts down St. Louis airport
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A severe storm in the St. Louis area is forcing Lambert Airport to temporarily halt all... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 6:51:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Fulton State Hospital's facility opens, brings job opportunities
Fulton State Hospital's facility opens, brings job opportunities
FULTON - After three years and $140 million in construction, the Fulton State Hospital is ready to start celebrating. ... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 6:33:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Missouri Job Center hosts walk-in hiring event
Missouri Job Center hosts walk-in hiring event
COLUMBIA - People looking for work will have a chance to mingle with about a dozen employers at a hiring... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 5:39:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 5:00:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in Weather

Groups protest Missouri anti-abortion bill
Groups protest Missouri anti-abortion bill
JEFFERSON CITY -- Several abortion rights groups gathered throughout the state, Tuesday to protest Missouri's newly-passed anti-abortion bill. The... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:49:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the heightened flood risks through a large... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:49:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in Weather

Sand volleyball court closed after buried knives found
Sand volleyball court closed after buried knives found
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Sand volleyball courts at a park in Cape Girardeau are closed after knives were found buried... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:14:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Columbia, Boone County agencies prepare for severe weather
Columbia, Boone County agencies prepare for severe weather
COLUMBIA - Boone County Emergency Management Director Tom Hurley said the department's staff is "all hands on deck" for Tuesday's... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

MU students launch balloons to monitor upper atmosphere
MU students launch balloons to monitor upper atmosphere
COLUMBIA - Two MU students getting their masters in atmospheric science launched weather balloons Tuesday at the South Farm Research... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 1:46:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Missouri Sen. Hawley to introduce bill against data tracking
Missouri Sen. Hawley to introduce bill against data tracking
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing legislation to give internet users the ability to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 12:22:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 35 active weather alerts
3pm 83°
4pm 84°
5pm 83°
6pm 80°