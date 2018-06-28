Jefferson City PD Makes 18 Drug Arrests in Two Weeks

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police have arrested 18 people on drug charges over the last two weeks as a result of what they call their "Spring Narcotics Round-Up".

The alleged crimes include possession of a wide range of drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana. Drug money and firearms were seized in the arrests.

All suspects are residents of Jefferson City.

Phillip Conner, 25, Antonio Adams, 36, Felix Key, 48, Brittany Wieberg, 23, Brianna Anderson, 29, and Torone Poindexter, 20 were arrested on various charges of possession and intent to distribute heroin.

Douglas Miles, 27, has been charged with distribution of crack cocaine.

Darell Zeno, 20, Keshawn Sayles, 19, and Roosevelt Easley, 28, have all been arrested on various charges of possession and intent to distribute marijuana.

Jarrod Maddox, 33, and William Chase, 49, were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine.

Robert Burks, 22, was charged with resisting arrest, receiving property, and weapons charges and Tremaine Smith, 24, was arrested on suspicion a felony parole violation.