Jefferson City Police Arrest Burglary Suspects

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police arrested two men and a woman on Monday after receiving a call for a burglary in progress. According to the caller, two suspects entered a vacant home in the 200 block of Olive Street through a window. Police investigation showed that the suspects were attempting to steal copper wire.

Once officers arrived on the scene, the suspects ran away and officer chased them briefly.

The two men were arrested for second degree burglary and felony resisting arrest.

The woman was arrested for felony hindering prosecution for hiding one of the suspects.

No one was hurt during the incident.