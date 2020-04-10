Jefferson City Police arrest man after alleged assault

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police arrested a man after having to use spike strips to stop his car early Friday morning.

Brandon Harris, 29, was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and stole her car. Police chased his car and when Harris failed to stop at a routine traffic stop, they used spike strips to stop the car.

He was immediately taken into custody and sent to Cole County Jail.

Possible charges against Harris include domestic assault, tampering with motor vehicle (theft), careless and reckless driving, resisting arrest, and violation of the COVID-19 quarantine order.

He was also on pre-trial release for unrelated charges.