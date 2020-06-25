Jefferson City Police Arrest Man After East-Side Chase

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department said it arrested a man with several warrants Monday morning after a high speed chase.

Around 2 a.m., the department said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for suspicious activity in the 1200 block of East Capitol Avenue.

After running a check on the vehicle, the officer said there was a warrant flag on the license plate.

The officer said he approached the vehicle and as he reached the driver's side, the suspect sped off and a vehicular pursuit began.

The department said the pursuit went throughout various parts of the east side of the city near Riverside Park. The department said the suspect's vehicle eventually malfunctioned and stopped on Route C. The department said the suspect was taken into custody just outside the city limits without incident, and no one was injured during the pursuit.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Clarence L. Johnson of Jefferson City for driving with revoked license, resisting arrest, first-degree tampering and a felony parole violation . He was transported to Cole County Jail and is awaiting charges.