Jefferson City police arrest man wanted for stabbing girlfriend

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department said it arrested a man Friday, wanted for stabbing his 18-year-old girlfriend several times in the head.

Police arrested 22-year-old Christopher Page around 3:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street.

Police previously offered a $1,000 reward for information on Page.

Jefferson City police responded to the 800 block of Mulberry Street about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said they located the victim at the scene, and she was barely conscious. Officers also said it looked as though a struggle took place inside the residence, and the victim had been assaulted with a knife.

The victim was able to give officers information about the suspect's identity before EMS arrived on the scene.

Investigators said the victim was in a relationship with the suspect, and there was an argument about the relationship prior to the stabbing.

Officers said they received a tip about Page's location, which is what led to his arrest.