Jefferson City Police Arrest Monday Night Burglar

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police arrested one burglary suspect and transported him to the Cole County Jail Monday night.

Jefferson City Police responded to the 400 block of East Capitol for a burglary in progress. When the officers arrived, they found two people, a male and a female, walking out of the residence. Both suspects were detained and questioned at the scene.

According to the press release, the female told the police officers that the male, Eric W. Brown, told her he had permission to be there.

After an investigation with little cooperation from Brown, police arrested him on charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools. This investigation is ongoing.