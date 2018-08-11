Jefferson City police arrest suspect after shots fired

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department said early Thursday it arrested a person after a shots fired incident Wednesday.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired in the 600 block of Clark Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They interviewed people who said they saw the incident and got a description of the suspect's vehicle.

Officers said they found the vehicle within twenty minutes, and arrested the suspect. Police took the suspect to the Cole County Jail. Formal charges had not been filed early Thursday.