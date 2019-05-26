Jefferson City police arrest three accused of post-tornado looting

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating two incidents of alleged looting involving three individuals Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning.

A news release said officers were dispatched to a local business in the 300 block of Flora Drive just after 3 p.m. Friday to make contact with two suspicious persons on the property.

Officers determined the subjects were in possession of two motorcycles reported stolen by the Kansas City Police Department.

During a subsequent search, officers found a stolen .40 caliber handgun, a .45 caliber handgun, marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and tools associated with committing burglary.

Both male suspects were arrested and taken to Cole County Jail. Charges are pending for receiving stolen property, possession of narcotics, and trespassing.

In a separate incident at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were notified of a person rummaging through vehicles in the 1600 block of Jefferson Street.

Upon investigation, officers determined several Ameren utility trucks had been entered and were missing tools.

Officers located 38-year-old Carson Bailey of Jefferson City hiding in a local hotel. Bailey fled on foot and was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Bailey is being held in the Cole County jail on charges of stealing and resisting arrest.