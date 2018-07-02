Jefferson City Police Ask for Help to Find Missing Man

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police officers are asking anyone with information about a missing man to contact their department.

23-year-old Christopher Cray was last seen in the Jefferson City area May 20th, 2014. Officers believe he may have been in the area of Schnucks at 1801 Missouri Boulevard that afternoon.

Cray was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria. Reports did not confirm if Cray was alone. Cray's vehicle was recovered several days later, but his whereabouts are unknown. Authorities said they are investigating "suspicious circumstances" regarding the case.



Jefferson City police ask anybody with information about Christopher Clay to contact Detective Jason Miles at 573-634-6366.