Jefferson City Police Close Off Block for Possible Standoff

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City swat and crisis negotiation teams dealt with a possible hostage situation Wednesday night. The Jefferson City Police Department received a call at 6:31 p.m. about a 42-year-old Jefferson City man who was making threats to inflict harm on himself, and police later arrived at his home. The man's family members called regarding his safety. Police set up a perimeter and closed off the areas around Indian Meadows, Mowhawk, and Red Wing roads and started evacuating people from their homes.

Police said that the evacuations were a safety precaution in case the man was a danger to others. Police would not say if he was a danger to others but did not rule out the possibility. The police department made phone contact with him shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a few minutes, but did not make contact with him again for the rest of the night. Police never made any visual confirmation of the man and the possibility remains that he was never in the residence.

Said Lt. David Williams, "We did not contact him at his residence, we don't know for certain that he was ever at his residence, we started in that area because that was the most logical place to start looking for him."

Police would not release the exact address of the incident but said it was "in the 200 block of Indian Meadows."

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, the perimeter in the area has been lifted and police have expanded their search to the entire area, which includes all of Jefferson City and possibly the entire central Missouri region.

One neighbor said she knows the man and believes he recently lost his business and his wife left him earlier in the day Wednesday before the incident. However, she would not give out a name.

The police department said it will not give up the search until it finds the man and brings the situation to a resolution.