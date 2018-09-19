Jefferson City Police Department to receive more police cars

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is set to receive nine brand new police vehicles in the next year.

The police department originally asked for 14 of their cars to be replaced.

Mayor Carrie Tergin approved a $10.2 million budget for the police department.

This is about a $92,000 increase from the previous year's budget.

"In Jefferson City we are very serious about public safety, it's a top priority and that is evident in the budget we just passed," said Tergin.

The city council unanimously approved the budget Monday night.

"In my budget I funded two and the council was able to fund more than the initial two, so that was a good outcome," Tergin said.

The city council made sure the budget allowed for those nine cars, but any more cars needed will have to be taken out of the police department's current budget.

"It's important to have police cars, as we know they're used in a different way than a normal vehicle, so we're looking at the wear and tear, and the mileage," continued Tergin. "And what those miles are is certainly what we pay attention to because we realize that we want to keep the police vehicles in the best shape that we can."

KOMU reached out to the Jefferson City Police Department, but a sergeant said no spokesperson was available.