Jefferson City Police Detectives Identify Human Remains

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police identified the skeletal remains Tuesday of a body found in January.

Detectives identified the remains as John Nelson, 49, from Holts Summit. Police said he was living homeless at the time.

A woman who was feeding stray cats found Nelson's remains Jan. 21 in the 200 block of Schumate Chapel Road.

Jefferson City Police responded to the scene and contacted detectives once police confirmed the remains were those of a human.

Officials said a crime scene was set up and processed over the next 16 hours and an investigation began. At the time, the investigation was criminal in nature, and investigators did not rule out homicide.

Jefferson City Police detectives found clothing on the remains as well as possible identification belonging to the deceased person. Detectives said they used dental records to confirm that the remains belonged to Nelson.

Detectives said now they do not suspect foul play and they believe that Nelson had been deceased approximately 6-12 months prior to his remains being found.