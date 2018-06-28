Jefferson City Police Determine Suspect in Bomb Threat

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police Department detectives developed a male suspect in the possible bomb threat at the Missouri Department of Social Services, Child Support Enforcement Division. The department had a phone interview with the suspect and during it the suspect admitted to calling the social services department and making the threat of the bomb in the building on Friday, May 18.

According to the police department, the suspect lives in Atlanta, Georgia and made the call from his home. A request for charges of "making a terroristic threat" has been sent to the Cole County Prosecutor's office.