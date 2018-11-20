Jefferson City Police Don't Intend to Use Surveillance Cameras

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department said Friday it has no immediate plans to institue the use of surveillance cameras for public safety. The comment came after published media reports that said the city had been discussing the possibility of installing cameras.

"Basically there is no issue," said Jefferson City Police Captain Doug Shoemaker. "There was a news story recently that talked about the possibility of surveliance cameras. I'm not sure where that originated."

Shoemaker said the issue is very political and right now the city budget is very tight. He said the city does not have the money to pay for the cameras even if he felt there was a need.

"I think they're a good thing," said pharmicist owner David Stribling. "When somebody knows this has been on camera they're less likely to do anything bad."

If the city decided it did want to install the cameras, it would be a matter of public discussion that would need to be approved by the city council.