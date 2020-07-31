Jefferson City police: Eight protesters arrested downtown

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department arrested eight protesters Thursday afternoon during protests over Black Lives Matter and police brutality near the capitol building.

According to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of East High Street because people were in the roadway.

At 1 p.m., protesters blocked the intersection of Jefferson Street and Capitol Avenue, according to the release.

When officers responded, according to the release, they gave multiple directions and commands to clear the roadway. Officers were then given orders to clear the roadway.

According to the news release, the arrests were for violations of unlawful assembly and resisting/interfering with an arrest. Of the eight people arrested, only one was a local resident.

This is an ongoing story.