Jefferson City Police end prescription take back program

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department said Monday it could no longer accept old prescription drugs for disposal.

The Federal Prescription Drug Take Back Program allowed residents to bring old prescription drugs to the police department's lobby and dispose of them. However, police said the Drug Enforcement Administration cut off funding for the program, which was the only funding source used for "the safe disposal of prescription drugs," according to JCPD.

The move came after the Columbia Police Department announced cancellation of its program Friday. CPD cited guidelines from the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Natural Resources that didn't allow the police department to dispose of prescription medication.

JCPD said it would continue to research other methods of prescription drug disposal. In the meantime, police directed residents to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' recommendations for disposing of prescription drugs.