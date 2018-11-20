Jefferson City Police Face Rise in Mental Health Calls

4 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, February 26 2014 Feb 26, 2014 Wednesday, February 26, 2014 11:17:00 AM CST February 26, 2014 in News
By: Madison Conklin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is facing a problem that is taking multiple officers off of the streets at least multiple times a week. This is an issue the JCPD said it has dealt with for many years, however, recently it has seen an increase.

The problem is the number of mental health issue calls officers are taking. 

In 2012 the JCPD handled 323 suicide calls alone--that number does not include other mental health calls. The department completed 97 mental health transports, meaning an officer accompanies the subject call to the hospital or health center, even if it is as far away as Joplin. In 2013, it handled 368 suicide calls, not including other mental health calls, and completed 124 mental health transports.

Jefferson City police have recently started working with St. Mary's Hospital to work out a system for the center to take involuntary commitments. An involuntary commitment is an individual needing evaluation because of some mental health crisis. The involuntary commitment is given by a judge's order, and with that order, the police department is able to take the individual into custody and drive him or her to the nearest treatment facility.

Taking involuntary commitments is a new task for St. Mary's Hospital, and a work in progress between the police department and St. Mary's. Due to lack of bed space, individuals suffering from mental health issues have to be taken to other hospitals with open bed space. If the individual has not had an evaluation done yet, he or she must be evaluated and then be transported by ambulance along with the officer to a hospital with open space.  

The captain of operations with the Jefferson City Police Department, Robert Clark, said, "In the past we have never had any place to take involuntary commitments. A lot of the times, the issues we had to deal with, we'd have to go up to Columbia, or if beds were full, we've been as far as St. Louis and Joplin, Mo."  

These calls can take officers off of the road anywhere from two to ten or more hours. It is all dependent upon what mental health facilities have space and if they are able to commit the individual. Many times individuals suffering from mental health issues fall through the cracks and the JCPD will take the same person numerous times to the hospital. 

"The whole issue with the police department and law enforcement that is very taxing on our system is there are officers spending an inordinate amount of time having to deal with individuals that need help or are in crisis," said Clark.

The problem has not gone unnoticed. The Missouri Coalition of Community Health Centers, an advocacy group for outpatient mental health treatment centers, knows there is insufficient inpatient bed space throughout the state of Missouri, and realizes bed space is often full in Jefferson City. A lack of funding poses many problems for the coalition. 

Brent McGinty, CEO of the group, said, "One of the ways we can solve that is through Medicaid expansion."

For the 2015 fiscal year, the coalition requested $530 million for community services in the governor's budget. McGinty said Medicaid expansion would fund another $98 million in needed services.  But so far, the Missouri General Assembly has resisted expansion, defeating proposals to do so last year and opposing similar proposals so far this year.

 Last year the coalition started an initiative program to help combat the mental health issue. This was funded in the governor's budget and supported by the general assembly. The initiative program would start seven pilot sites throughout the state to demonstrate new ideas on how to move people from the inpatient beds to the community faster. It also put thirty mental health liaisons across the state of Missouri who work with law enforcement, judges and treatment courts in their communities.

"We need to have better linkages between community mental health centers and that capacity to move people off those wards and into community treatment and stable housing in a faster way," said McGinty. 

Two of the initiative programs have already been implemented in St. Louis and Kansas City, and more are underway in Jefferson City, Southwest Missouri and Northeast Missouri. The immediate goal for the coalition is to find additional funding to let providers of mental health care staff up and continue services. 

 

More News

Grid
List

More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
COLUMBIA - It's a similar idea to paying a monthly fee for Netflix or a membership to a gym, but... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:19:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis on Monday were searching for a gunman who went into a... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:03:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
COLUMBIA - Gas prices in mid-Missouri have been on the decline the past month. According to AAA, Missouri had... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:25:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Camden County man killed after a three story fall
Camden County man killed after a three story fall
CAMDEN COUNTY - A man died when he fell off a three story condominium building. The man who died... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:20:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released an endangered silver advisory for a missing 74-year-old man. Jerry... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 5:47:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
FULTON - Hopeful participants filled the Callaway Chamber of Commerce for the opening of the Workforce Development Training Center Monday.... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 4:43:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help by releasing a photo of one of the suspects... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 3:00:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The State Board of Education is set to pick Missouri's next top K-12 education official. ... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:53:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
COLUMBIA - The group Race Matters, Friends voiced concerns about Columbia city manage Mike Matthes and Police Chief Ken Burton.... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:23:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
PHELPS COUNTY - A grand jury indicted a St. James attorney with 18 counts involving sexual assaults of four different... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:07:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on a proposed agreement between the city and two electric... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 1:26:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing. Blackie, who... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 12:24:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
BOONE COUNTY - It was a "loud verbal argument" between Tiffany Fountain and a male that led to a shooting... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:53:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
(CNN) -- Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ratcheting... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 10:20:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Freshman wrestler at Drury University was shot in the abdomen in a hunting accident over the... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 9:13:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Phelps County. The Missouri... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:12:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's deputies said a suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide early Monday morning.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:32:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man who was free on bond while awaiting trial in a deadly September... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:05:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 28°
4am 27°
5am 26°
6am 26°