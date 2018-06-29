Jefferson City Police Host 30th Annual National Night Out

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department hosted the 30th annual National Night Out on Tuesday. The campaign connects law enforcement agencies and neighborhood watch groups with local citizens.

"It's a good way to get to know your neighbors and keep a look out for each other and be here to help out when we can," said neighborhood watch captain Bill Ruprecht.

The police department says National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, bring about local support for anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood and police community relations, and send a message against crime.

"It's a program where we have neighborhood watch parties get together so that we can share with our neighborhoods about our crime statistics and how crime is in the neighborhood," said a Jefferson City police officer.

The Jefferson City Police Department encouraged Jefferson City citizens to turn on their outside porch light between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to show support for the program. The department also attended 12 local neighborhood watch socials held in support of the event.