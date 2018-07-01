Jefferson City Police Investigate Armed Home Robbery

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an armed home robbery.

On Jan. 1, a resident called police stating she was robbed at gunpoint by two men in her home in the 300 block of West Atchison Street. The caller told police she had left her home briefly. When she returned, police said she found two males inside. Officers said one of the men took out a handgun and pointed it at her, demanding money. Police said the woman gave the two robbers her purse and money from her pocket. They said the suspects then left the house on foot with the items believed to be taken from the home.

The victim was not harmed during the burglary.

When police responded to the area, a K-9 was called, but was unable to locate the suspects after the search. Jefferson City Police detectives are still looking for the suspects.