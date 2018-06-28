Jefferson City Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - On Thursday at 3:30a.m. a man knocked on the door of a home in the 500 block of Lafayette Street and claimed he had been involved in a traffic accident. The resident offered to let the subject use his cell phone and offered to take him back to his vehicle at the site of the accident, allegedly only blocks away.

As the victim drove the subject to the location, the subject pulled out a firearm and demanded the victim take him to an ATM. The victim said he had to go back to his home to get his ATM card, and when they returned to the home a struggle ensued, shortly after which the victim got out of his car and ran to his home to call 9-1-1. During that time, the suspect fired one shot striking the victim in the leg, and then ran from the area.

Officers arrived within one minute of the 9-1-1 call and called for ambulance to respond to the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the shot. He is a 49 year old resident of Jefferson City.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20 years of age, over 200 pounds, with some facial hair, and wearing a black ‘puffy' coat with a fur collar, blue jeans, and a black/white hat with a pattern.

Jefferson City Police Detectives responded to process the scene, and are following leads they have developed. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Police Department or to remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers at 659-TIPS (8377). Tips may also be submitted online via the CrimeStoppers website at http://www.jeffcitycrimestoppers.com/