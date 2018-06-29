Jefferson City Police Investigate Homicide

JEFFERSON CITY - Detectives from the Jefferson City Police Department are asking for help in locating two persons of interest in a homicide that occurred Sunday morning at 1029 Buena Vista Street.

At 12:17 a.m. officers responded to several 911 calls reporting gun shots on Buena Vista Street. When officers arrived they found 34-year-old Keith Moseley of Columbia, who had been shot. Crews transported Moseley to an area hospital, and then LifeFlight airlifted him to Columbia where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information should immediately contact the Jefferson City Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 659-TIPS (8477).

The first person of interest is Brandon Chase, who has four (4) outstanding warrants in Jefferson City and Cole County. Police do not know the name of the second person of interest. Police believe both men are armed and dangerous, with direct knowledge of the incident.

You can see both men in the attached photos.

KOMU 8 will continue to follow the story, and keep you updated as details become available.