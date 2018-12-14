Jefferson City Police investigate overnight fatal shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - Police said they are investigating a fatal shooting from late Wednesday night.

The Jefferson City Police Department confirmed a 33 year-old man was found dead at the scene and another man, 20 years-old, was injured from gunshot wounds and taken to University Hospital with critical injuries.

JCPD said it received a report of shots fired on Broadway and West Ashley Streets around 11 p.m.

According to JCPD, officers found the two men shot near the apartments on W. Atchison. Authorities have not yet released their names.

JCPD has several leads but there is no description of the suspect available who left the scene on foot.

The department said this shooting is not connected to a fatal shooting Tuesday night in which Lincoln University student D’Angelo Bratton-Bland was murdered.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

[Editor's Note: This is a developing story. KOMU 8 News will update it as more information becomes available.]