Jefferson City police investigating after person dies from gunshot wound

JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating after a person died from a gunshot wound Tuesday night.

Wednesday the Jefferson City Police Department confirmed the person who died was a Lincoln University student leader.

According to a press release Wednesday officers got a call just before 9:30 p.m. As they approached the scene they saw a vehicle driving quickly down East McCarty Street. During a traffic stop, officers found four males inside, one with a gunshot wound. The person was taken to Capital Region Medical Center and then University Hospital, where he later died.

It's not clear what led to the gunshot wound. Police said all three occupants of the vehicle were interviewed and are cooperating with investigators.

The investigation is on going and the victim's name will be released once family members have been notified.