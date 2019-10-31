Jefferson City police investigating deadly shooting on Rolling Hills Drive
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a deadly shooting which happened early Thursday on Rolling Hills Drive.
In a press release, police said officers responded to the home in the 1900 block at around 3:20 a.m. They found the victim with a gunshot wound; the person died at the scene.
No victim or suspect information has been released at this time.
