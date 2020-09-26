Jefferson City Police Investigating Two Armed Robberies

Saturday, November 09 2013
By: Jen Lask, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police responded to two robberies early Saturday morning.

According to a police report, a police officer was flagged down at 12:28 a.m. in response to a "strong-armed robbery." The victim told police he was assaulted and robbed by three men wearing masks.

Police were then dispatched to another robbery at 12:32. The police report said two suspects wearing masks and armed with handguns robbed a McDonalds on Jefferson Street. 

Jefferson City Police Detectives are investigating both cases.

 

