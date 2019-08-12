Jefferson City police investigating two separate violent incidents

By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating two separate incidents, each of which resulted in one person going to a hospital.

The first call came in Sunday afternoon around 3:20 p.m. Police went to the 100 block of East Miller Street, where they determined a 20-year-old person was shot in the chest during a fight; that person was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Witnesses identified the suspect and suspect vehicle. Officers went to the suspect's home and took him into custody. He was later booked into jail on suspicion of assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Police have not released his name at this time.

Less than a half-hour later, police learned about a stabbing in the 300 block of Cherry Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with two stab wounds who had lost a lot of blood. The victim identified the attacker as his estranged wife.

Based on information from the victim, authorities in Moniteau County found the suspect in Tipton and took her into custody. The woman said she stabbed the victim after she herself was attacked. Police said the victim's statements dispute the suspect's account.

The woman is in jail on suspicion of domestic assault. Her name has not been released. The victim is getting treatment at University Hospital in Columbia.

