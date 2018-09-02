Jefferson City police issued 78 tickets in five days

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department monitored the Lafayette Street and the U.S. 50/63 interchange for speeders going through the construction work zone.

From March 28 to April 1, 78 citations were given issued, and 61 of the citations were for speeding.

The work zone speed limit is 35 mph. Police said the average speed drivers went above in the work zone area was 18 mph.