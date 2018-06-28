Jefferson City Police Make 15 Arrests, Nine for Heroin Distribution

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force announced Wednesday they arrested 15 suspects in a recent Spring Roundup. Nine of those arrested were for possession or distribution of heroin, including a Jefferson City man who is suspected in supplying drugs used in recent heroin overdoses. Wayne Bush was charged with heroin distribution and is being held in Cole County Jail on $250,000.

Jefferson City police and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force conducted searches in areas known for high levels of narcotics activity including Americas Best Value Inn on Jefferson Street.

The searches resulted in arrests for the possession and distribution of controlled substances and child endangerment. During the searches law enforcement officers found heroin, marijuana, controlled prescription drugs and a firearm.