Jefferson City police make arrest in Florida cold case
JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City police investigators worked with authorities from Jacksonville, Florida to solve a 1999 cold case.
Florida authorities tracked Melissa J. Schafer, who is accused of a stabbing homicide, to Jefferson City.
Jefferson City and Columbia police arrested Shafer on Thursday.
