Jefferson City police make two arrests after separate chases

1 day 14 hours 8 minutes ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 12:37:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News
By: Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Police took two drivers into custody Thursday night after separate chases.

One involved a woman accused of shoplifting. The other involved a man with an outstanding warrant. 

Jefferson City police said officers were dispatched around 6:50 p.m. to Schnuck's for a report of shoplifting. Officers said 32-year-old Molly Patterson Seymour took off from the business, eventually sideswiped another vehicle and continued driving "at a high rate of speed."

Seymour initially did not stop after officers followed but eventually pulled into a private driveway. Police took her into custody on suspicion of theft, resisting arrest by fleeing and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash.

In the second chase, officers saw the man with an outstanding warrant around 10:25 p.m. and tried to conduct a traffic stop. 

The chase started near Myrtle Avenue and Edmonds Street and ended at the intersection of Woodcliff Drive and Southwest Boulevard. Police said 23-year-old Damien Rotter was driving to quickly and struck a curb.

With the help of a K9, police said they took Rotter into custody for his warrant and on suspicion of of resisting arrest and possession of controlled substance. 

"Further investigation implicated Rotter in a burglary from earlier in the day," police wrote in a release. 

