Jefferson City Police prepare for crisis intervention training

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police discussed on Wednesday 15th, ways to prevent an incident from escalating when it comes to confronting an individual with a mental illness.

Sgt. J.P Matherne said crisis intervention training is the key to preventing or even reducing this nationwide issue.

"The goal is to prevent further instances, to make sure that the folks get the help they need so we do not have to deal with them," Matherne said. "Hopefully we will see a reduction."

For Jessica Cox, community mental health liaison, the process of providing the right care for the mentally ill is sometimes complicated when it comes to figuring out the proper resources for the individuals.

"Not all of the time are our services appropriate for the individual that I am referred to so it all comes down to finding those resources," Cox said. "There are a lot of people without housing so that is sometimes an issue."

According to the Crisis Intervention Team, some benefits of its training include a decline in injury rates among officers and a decrease in arrest rates with those who are mentally ill.