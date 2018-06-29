Jefferson City police report 'several dozen' vehicles damaged

JEFFERSON CITY - More than 24 cases of vehicular property damage have been reported in Jefferson City in the past few days.

The Jefferson City Police Department on Saturday received calls reporting broken windows on more than 15 vehicles. That number has steadily increased since then.

The incidents are classified as property damages, because as of now, nothing is reported as stolen.

The incidents occurred in various locations, but the Jefferson City Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. David Williams said most of the damages happened near the same neighborhoods.

"At this point the neighborhoods are fairly consistent. There was a large amount in a particular neighborhood and then another neighborhood." Williams said. "We're trying to figure out how they happened and who is responsible."

Williams said the nature of the incidents indicated a projectile was what caused the damages, and the perpetrator seemed to do this while on the move.

"At this point there are several thousand dollars worth of damages," Williams said.

The investigation into why these crimes occurred and by whom is still underway. The Jefferson City Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact them at (573) 634-6400, or call Crime Stoppers at (573) 659-TIPS.