Jefferson City police request other drivers come forward with information after fatal crash

JEFFERSON CITY - One Lincoln man is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer Friday night on Highway 179 at Highway 50.

According to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department, Bryan Bock, the motorcycle driver, was heading northbound on Highway 179, approaching the ramps to and from eastbound Highway 50. Bock died from his injuries.

Nirvair S. Padda, the tractor-trailer driver from Ontario, Canada, was initially heading southbound on Highway 179 and was making a left turn onto the eastbound Highway 50 on-ramp.

Police said they began receiving calls about the crash around 10:23 p.m.

Callers reported the motorcycle was on fire.

Jefferson City police said in a Facebook post that drivers who were in the area between 10:15 p.m. and 10:25 p.m. should contact the department. People with information can call (573) 634-6400 and ask for the traffic unit supervisor.