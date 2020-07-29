Jefferson City Police respond to account of armed robbery

JEFFERSON CITY —The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a report of armed robbery in the area of Panera Bread, 2214 Missouri Blvd. this morning around 4:20 a.m.

According to a release from the JCPD, the victim, a Panera Bread employee, was approached by two black men after exiting his vehicle.

The suspects demanded access to the business, but once they realized the employee did not have the necessary keys, they demanded his wallet and valuables.

One of the suspects displayed a handgun.

The victim describes the first suspect as a "shorter black male, beard, sunglasses, white shirt, and buzzed hair with brown boots." He described the second suspect as a "tall and skinny black male."

The employee was not injured during the robbery.

JCPD department K-9 responded to the incident, and tracked the individuals to a local parking lot before losing trail.

Anyone with information regarding this case isasked to contact the department at 573-634-6400, or Crimestoppers at 573-659-TIPS