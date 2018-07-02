Jefferson City Police Respond to Apartment Robbery

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police were dispatched to the scene of an armed robbery Monday night in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street.

Around 11:00 p.m., the department said officers arrived at the scene and contacted a victim, who said he had been robbed at gunpoint in one of the apartments.

According to the victim, he was at the apartment to meet with someone he knew. The victim told police another person in the area took out a gun and struck him in the face, demanding money.

The victim told police he handed over cash he had in his pocket, then fled the apartment to call the police. The victim, a 41 year-old Jefferson City resident, did not require medical treatment for his injury.

Detectives were contacted and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. Currently, Jefferson City Police are investigating a number of leads and have developed suspect information in the case.