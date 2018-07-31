Jefferson City police respond to home burglary, arrest man
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police arrested a man while responding to a burglary call Thursday morning.
Police arrested 37-year-old Christopher Thompson in the 800 block of Montana Street after witnesses said they saw him taking items from a home and putting them in his car's trunk.
Shortly after officers picked up Thompson, the home owner arrived and identified the items, police said.
Thompson was taken to the Cole County Jail. He was facing charges of second-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
