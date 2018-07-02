Jefferson City Police Respond to Late Night Gunshot Victim

JEFFERSON CITY - Police were called to Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City around 11:23 p.m. Thursday night in reference to a gunshot victim.

According to police, a 33-year-old male told officers he was walking in the 700 block of East McCarty Street when he was shot once in the back.

The victim was unable to provide any further information or suspect information.

His injuries were not life-threatening and he was later released from Capital Region Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.