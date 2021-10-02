JEFFERSON CITY - Officers from the Jefferson City Police Department responded to a call reporting an explosives threat early Saturday morning.
According to a press release, JCPD responded to the 900 block of Jackson Street to investigate the weapons offense. The department received a call around 9 a.m. saying someone was threatening to detonate an explosive device outside of the house.
When officers arrived at the scene, the explosive device was on the floor of the porch and nearby residents were cleared from the area as a safety precaution.
Police attempted to take the subject into custody but were met with hostility and verbal threats. The man said he "planned to die today" and refused to comply with police.
The subject was identified as 53-year-old Derek Burgin, a wanted person from Ramsey County, Minnesota.
Burgin was taken to the Cole County Jail and is awaiting formal charges for offenses including resisting arrest, making a terrorist threat, unlawful use of weapons, armed criminal action, and manufacturing of an explosive.
According to the press release, Burgin has a 'no bond felony' warrant for a Sexual Offense from Ramsey County.
Members of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad responded to the scene to secure the device.