Jefferson City Police Search Landfill for Christopher Cray

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department searched a landfill Thursday night in connection with the disappearance of Jefferson City man, Christopher Cray.

23-year-old Cray was reported missing on May 20 and police have since arrested two men in connection with Cray's disappearance.

"We are following leads to allied waste facility," Jefferson City Police Captain Doug Shoemaker said. "Those leads have come to is through various investigative follow ups. That's not to say that there aren't other leads that were following also, that's not to say that this is the only site that were searching or will search."

Police arrested Richard Love on June 18 and Adam Moore-Duncan on Wednesday.

Authorities including Jefferson City police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boone County Task Force 1 spent part of Wednesday and the last several weeks searching the Jefferson City area for Cray.

Officers said they believe Cray was last seen near Schnucks at 1801 Missouri Boulevard on May 20. Police said he was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria at the time of his disappearance. Cray's vehicle was recovered several days later.