Jefferson City Police wait for the extradition of a suspect

JEFFERSON CITY - Police tracked down a man in St. Louis Friday linked to a Jefferson City robbery.

Members of a St. Louis Fugitive Task Force were able to locate 21-year-old Cori Leavell and take him into custody in Hazelwood.

Jefferson City Police first began investigating a robbery at the 500 block of Ellis Boulevard Monday. Police arrested two initial suspects, Antonio Jones and William Murry, both 18. Police determined a third suspect, Leavell was on the run. Police said he was wanted for forcibly entering the apartment and threatening the residents at gunpoint.

Police said Leavell is awaiting extradition to Jefferson City for charges including robbery in the first degree, armed criminal action and first degree burglary. He is also on probation for receiving stolen property. Once he is back in Jefferson City he will be held at the Cole County Jail on a no bond warrant.