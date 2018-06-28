Jefferson City police wait tables for Special Olympics donations

JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Police Department and Longhorn Steakhouse teamed up to host a “tip-a-cop” event to raise money and spread awareness for the Special Olympics Missouri on Thursday night.

“Tip-a-Cop” is part of the annual law enforcement torch run campaign, which includes an international series of relay runs and special events.

Deputies from around the state and the Missouri State Highway Patrol helped Longhorn Steakhouse staff by serving food and taking care of customers.

Law enforcement have been charitably working with Special Olympics for several years.

"We've got many athletes out there that don't get to do a lot that a normal athlete would do," Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeff Fugett said. "We put on events all year long to benefit them, and law enforcement's always been a part of that."

After people finished eating, law enforcement officers collected “tips” from guests that will help fund Special Olympics programs in the community.

"The Special Olympics is a great thing, and the fact they're doing a fundraiser to help those children to be involved and just bring it to the forefront in everybody's mind is an awesome deal," customer Aaron Seibert said.

The event ran from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Longhorn Steakhouse on 3545 Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City.