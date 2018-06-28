Jefferson City police welcome new canine officer

JEFFERSON CITY - A new officer is on the force in Jefferson City, a German shepherd named Chopper.

Chopper will work with his handler, Officer Jeremy Bowman, on the Community Action Team. The duo will work alongside Officer Paul Gash and K-9 Buzz.

Chopper and Bowman finished a 9-week certification course. Chopper is trained to detect drugs and assist in arrests.

In a news release, Cpt. Doug Shoemaker said, "We are very excited to add Chopper and Officer Bowman, a 5-year Jefferson City Police veteran, as part of our continued effort to reduce narcotics trafficking in our community."

Chopper is originally from Slovakia and reached Jefferson City through a K-9 training facility in Cape Girardeau.