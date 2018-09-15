Jefferson City Police Work Three Cases of Shots Fired

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police confirmed they have responded to shots fired three times just this week. The string of gunfire has some neighbors worried.

"It is a concern because if there's a flying bullet or even a police chase, my kids are out here in this, so it is something that I wish the city would look into and help stop that," said East McCarty Street resident Louis Laschinski.

No one from the Jefferson City Police Department could speak on the incidents Wednesday night, but an officer said three cases of shots fired is not unheard of. Those three reports include shots fired on Sunday on Stadium Boulevard, Monday night at East Franklin and Jefferson Street, and Tuesday on East McCarty Street.

Police said the most recent incident happened at A-1 Small Engines, when, according to the victim, an employee used a handgun to shoot at him during a dispute over a lawn mower. Police later arrested a Jefferson City man for second degree assault with a weapon.

Police don't believe any of the incidents are related.