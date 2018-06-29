Jefferson City Power Restored

JEFFERSON CITY - Power is back on in Missouri's capital city after a dark and stormy rush hour. Nearly the entire Jefferson City metropolitan area lost power Friday morning as people headed to work or school. The electricity went out for 30,000 Ameren UE customers as storms passed through the area shortly after 7:30 a.m. Power was restored to nearly everyone in about two hours. Ameren said lightning may be to blame for knocking out three main feeder lines into Jefferson City, because a witness reported a large fireball at an electric substation just west of town.