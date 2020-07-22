Jefferson City program helps decontaminate masks for free

In April, a mask decontamination system was set up in Jefferson City. Since then, over 6,000 masks have been decontaminated.

JEFFERSON CITY – Since April, a high-tech decontamination system has cleaned more than 6,000 masks in Jefferson City.

The Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System (CCDS) is helping address the current shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the United States.

Jefferson City is home to the only CCDS location in Missouri.

Battelle’s goal is to help work on N95 respirators for the removal of the novel coronavirus.

The system works by decontaminating through concentrated, vapor phase hydrogen peroxide.

The decontaminated masks go to local agencies.

“Not only the hospitals but we also service the correctional facilities some of the smaller like dental offices, local EMS, fire departments and several of them have come back to us and thanked us for what we were doing and that were could decontaminate their masks for free was helping them keep their doors open,” said Wes Wright, Battelle’s Jefferson City site leader.

Battelle can also clean the same mask multiple times without ruining its performance up to 50 times.

Healthcare systems can collect worn N95 masks which then can be labelled with a serial number to track through the decontamination process. After the process is complete the masks are then returned to the original hospital.

St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City has used Battelle’s Critical Care Decontamination System.