Jefferson City Public Schools Hold Special Board Meeting

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District will hold a special board meeting today in order to discuss renovations. The school district will look at renovating several sites in the district. It actually doesn't have anything to do with the new high school plan either. The two middle schools in the district will be renovated. One of the schools is Thomas Jefferson Middle School.



Lewis and Clark Middle School will also be getting some facility changes. Both schools, like central office, will be getting new heating and cooling systems put in. Summer school starts in a week for kids in the school district.